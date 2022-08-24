Video
Home Countryside

Farmer electrocuted at Kaliganj

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Aug 23: A farmer was electrocuted in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jakir Sheikh, 47, a resident of Chhatiani Village under Jangalia Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Jakir Sheikh came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was cleaning a room in his house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty        doctor.


