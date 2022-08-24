Four nabbed with drugs in 2 dists

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Naogaon and Kishoreganj, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with phensedyl and Indian illegal tablets from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district early Sunday.

The arrested persons are: Obaidul Haque, 37, son of late Abdus Salam, a resident of Sarderpara Moholla, and Razib Mahmud, 33, son of Golam Mostafa of Khas Naogaon Moholla in Sadar Upazila of the district.

14 BGB Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col Md Hamid Uddin, PSC, said acting on a tip-off, a team of Pagla Dewan BOP led by its Commander Habilder Md Jahangir Alam in Rupnarayanpur Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila at around 2am, and arrested the duo along with two bottles of phensedyl and 20 illegal Indian tablets worth about Tk 2.10 lakh.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the BGB official added.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 30 grams of heroin from Karimganj Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Tahurul Mia, 54, son of late Abdul Gafur of Ashutia Village under Karimganj Upazila, and Md Nayem, 30, son of Motiur Rahman of Kacharipara Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Ashutiapara area of Karimganj Upazila in the afternoon, and arrested them along with the heroin.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Karimganj PS in this regard, the RAB official added.











