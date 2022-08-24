High fuel price pushes Pabna kitchen markets up



A kitchen market in Pabna Town. photo: observer

All types of consumers are suffering living hardship including the fixed-income people mostly.

Trading sources said, the fuel price hike, which came effective from Friday, has directly cast impact on kitchen markets at all upazila levels in Pabna. Prices of all vegetables have increased by Tk 5-10 per kg.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, customers at different local markets expressed their dissatisfaction over the price hike of all essentials. They vented their anger as well.

The most popular vegetable farming place is Ishwardi. Vegetables of the upazila account for a lion share of supply in the country.

The traders said, following the hike in fuel price, the price of vegetables also shot up ranging from Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg, and they feared a loss.

Soleman Khan, a vegetable wholesale trader at Baro Bazar in the district town, said, the transport cost has increased from Tk 5,000 to Tk 7,000. Truck drivers charge an extra cost of Tk 5 per kg vegetables. "I don't know how much profits I can earn after selling my products. Another problem, local toll collectors of different roots are collecting a big amount of money. So local buy-sale is impacted," he added.

Nannu, a vegetable seller at the Abdul Hamid road, have been running vegetable trading for the last 38 years.

He said the truck cost from Pabna to Dhaka has increased to Tk 7,000 to Tk 5,000.

Prices of vegetables, such as brinjal, bean, pointed gourd, bottle gourd, papaya, snake gourd, radish, and bitter gourd, have soared up by Tk 5 to 7. After reaching Dhaka, their rates increase three times.

Abu Bakkar, a farmer of Himayetpur Union in Pabna Sadar Upazila, said, the production cost of one kg of brinjal is Tk 50. "I have sold it at Tk 35-32 per kg. But now the transport cost has also gone up, making us compelled to raise vegetable prices," he added.

Monirul Islam, a vegetable trader in Boro Bazar in the Pabna town, said "We are badly affected by the price hike of vegetables. The number of customers has decreased at the retail level."

Rahaman, a resident of Police Line, said, one kg of brinjal is now selling at Tk 50 against Tk 30 few days back. Per kg yam is selling at Tk 50, which was available at Tk 35 before. Green chilli is selling at Tk 200 per kg against Tk 150 before.

Transport workers also demanded increase of wage, he added.

Vegetable growers in Pabna Sadar Upazila said, local transport cost has shot up, causing vegetable prices up. So it is impossible to sell vegetables at previous rates, they added.











