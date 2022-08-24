Video
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
Home Foreign News

Fears Of Beijing\'s Expansionist Designs

China's Belt and Road Initiative faces protests in Nepal

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

Fears Of Beijing's Expansionist DesignsKATHMANDU, Aug 23: The Youth Department of Nepal`s Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan held a protest rally demanding the revocation of the agreement on China`s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the cancellation of the Muslim Commission, local media reported.The rally from Maitighar Mandal in Kathmandu to Naya Baneshwar witnessed the participation of hundreds of people.The youth wing of the civil society organization accused the BRI agreement of being anti-nationalistic and the Muslim Commission of embracing and promoting `Jihadi` ideology, reported Khabarhub.  
Protesters in the rally chanted slogans, "Revoke anti-national BRI agreement,", "Put an end to Chinese expansionism", and "Establish Nepal as a Hindu nation", among others, during the protest rally.  
The rally turned into a corner assembly after reaching New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, where the campaign chairman Binay Yadav asked the government to immediately scrap the anti-national BRI agreement and the Jihadi-promoting Muslim Commission. During the rally were present the Ekata Abhiyan`s central members Rajesh Hindu Samrat, Chandra Yaduvanshi, Youth Department Chairman Krishna Yadav, Spokesperson Rajnish Pandey, members Preeti Pandey, Muskan Yadav, Bhagya Narayan Thakur, Bodh Narayan Yadav, National Student Council General Secretary Pappu Yadav, among others, who stressed that the BRI agreement and the Muslim Commission should be revoked at the earliest, reported Khabarhub.  
Earlier this week, the Nepal Workers` and Peasants` Party held a protest meeting near the Parliament Building in New Baneshwor, expressing strong opposition against the recently passed Citizenship Bill. A local media report said that the Nepal Police arrested seven protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship Bill, who were taken to the Police Circle in New Baneshwor.
The protestors had gathered in Koteshwor and marched to Min Bhawan, where they held a protest meeting on Min Bhawan`s street. The meeting was addressed by the central leaders of the Nepal Workers` and Peasants` Party.     -ANI


« PreviousNext »

