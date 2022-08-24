Video
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022
BJP MLA suspended for remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Aug 23: The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly making controversial remarks targeting Prophet Mohammad, hours after he was arrested by the police.
On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.
In a notice to Singh, Om Pathak, a member secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee, said, "You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV. 10 (a) of constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect."
Pathak also asked Singh to show cause within 10 days from the date of the notice as to why should he not be expelled from the party.
Earlier, G Koteshwara Rao, a local police officer, said Singh was booked under the Indian Penal Code's Sections including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).
In his police complaint, activist Wajihudiddin Salman said Singh used vulgar language against the Prophet in a video uploaded on a YouTube channel named "Sree Ram Channel, Telangana" late on Monday night. The video was later removed.
Scores of slogan-shouting workers of Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) staged a sit-in in front of the Hyderabad Police chief's office demanding Singh's immediate arrest. They threatened to intensify protests if Singh, who is often in the news for his inflammatory speeches, was not arrested within 24 hours.    -HT


