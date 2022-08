A woman holds a placard during a protest against the release of men













A woman holds a placard during a protest against the release of men convicted of gang-raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, in Mumbai on August 23. Muslim woman Bilikis Bano, who was gang-raped as 14 other people were murdered during one of post-independence India's worst religious riots, has said she is "numb" after her attackers were released early from prison. photo : AFP