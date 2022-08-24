Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran asked for 'adjustments' to proposed EU nuclear deal: Borrell

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197

MADRID, Aug 23: Iran requested "some adjustments" to a draft agreement on reviving a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers proposed by the European Union, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday.
During an interview with Spanish public television TVE, Borrell said "most" countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agreed with the proposal, but that the United States had not yet responded.
The 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States -- gave the Islamic republic sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.
The deal was designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon -- something it has always denied wanting to do.
But in 2018, then US president Donald Trump, a strong critic of the deal, unilaterally pulled out and slapped heavier sanctions on Iran.
Earlier this month, after more than a year of talks coordinated by Borrell and his team, the EU submitted what it called a "final" proposed text -- which has not been made public -- to revive the accord.
"Iran responded by saying 'yes but', that is to say they want some adjustments," Borrell told TVE, without providing further details.
During a press conference Monday in Santander in northern Spain, he said Iran's response had seemed "reasonable" to him and it was therefore submitted to the six world powers involved in the nuclear talks.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN split over ban on Taliban officials' travel
This grab from AFPTV footage shot on August 23
Germany records almost a million Ukrainian refugees
The carcass of a fish is seen in front of the usually half submerged in water
China's Belt and Road Initiative faces protests in Nepal
Malaysia's top court sends Najib to jail as ex-PM loses final appeal
BJP MLA suspended for remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Pakistan court to weigh contempt action against Imran Khan


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft