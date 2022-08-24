Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite L’pool axe: Ten Hag

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) looks on as Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) comes on to replace Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag (L) looks on as Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) comes on to replace Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 22, 2022. photo: AFP

LONDON, AUG 23: Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo still has a future at Manchester United after the Portugal star suffered the embarrassment of being dropped for his side's rousing 2-1 win against Liverpool.
United looked far more dynamic without Ronaldo as they stunned Liverpool to end a dismal run of two successive defeats at the start of the Premier League season.
With the ageing Ronaldo reduced to a substitute appearance in the closing minutes at Old Trafford on Monday, United were finally able to successfully deploy Ten Hag's aggressive game plan.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga formed an attacking triumvirate that gave United the pace and energy they lacked in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton and the subsequent 4-0 humiliation at Brentford.
Vindicating Ten Hag's decision to axe Ronaldo and igniting fresh debate about his future, it was Sancho who scored United's opener and Rashford who doubled their lead.
After missing United's pre-season tour due to "family reasons" amid reports he had told the club he wanted to leave, Ronaldo was already unsettled heading into the new season.
United's failure to qualify for this season's Champions League convinced Ronaldo he should quit a club without a major trophy since 2017, giving Ten Hag a major headache just weeks after his arrival from Ajax.
But, with United insisting Ronaldo is not for sale, the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker has found himself in limbo.
The 37-year-old, who finished as United's top scorer last term, hardly appeared committed to the Ten Hag regime when he walked out of Old Trafford before full-time after being substituted during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
A limp substitute appearance in the second half of the Brighton defeat was further evidence of a potential rift between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his manager.
Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes of United's loss against Brentford, but he offered little attacking threat in one of the club's worst results in recent memory.
That left Ten Hag with a major decision to make as he pondered his team for the crucial clash with Liverpool.
Dropping Ronaldo and then watching United lose to their arch rivals would have put huge pressure on Ten Hag.
But the Dutch coach refused to be cowed by the situation as he left out by Ronaldo and England defender Harry Maguire, a bold move that paid dividends as United climbed out of the relegation zone with their first win this season.
Now United have won impressively without Ronaldo -- surely consigning him to the bench for the immediate future -- there could be fresh impetus from the striker and his agent Jorge Mendes to force through a transfer.
It is hard to imagine Ronaldo being able to adapt to Ten Hag's high-tempo philosophy in the twilight of his career.
But, publicly at least, Ten Hag is adamant Ronaldo has a part to play in his plans.
"I think he can. In his whole career he did it under several managers, in several styles and systems. He always performed so why can't he do this? His age is not an issue," Ten Hag said after the Liverpool game.
"We have a squad and we have a way of playing, a style and a game plan. You look at what is the best approach to the game. Today it was those players, Saturday it could be different."
In Ronaldo's absence, United's defiant attitude against Liverpool provided the template for the Ten Hag era.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Slow start gives Liverpool and Klopp cause for concern
Ronaldo has Man Utd future despite L’pool axe: Ten Hag
A smart exercise move or fun ride ?
Stokes reveals he takes anxiety medication
GM Ziaur wins 6th round in Abu Dhabi Int'l Chess Festival
Ex-BCB director Shafiqur Rahman Munna passes away
Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls tomorrow
Gill's career-best 130 sets up India for Zimbabwe whitewash


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft