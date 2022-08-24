



A smart exercise move or fun ride ?

"Yes, scooter driving can help Kohli to have better eye and hand coordination. The man who drives a car can be a little relaxed, but it is not the case with the scooter rider. He has to be more cautious and careful", Ms. Pallavi S. Kothawade, the Dy. RTO at her Mumbai office, speaking exclusively to this Reporter.

"Hand and eye coordination and reflex training is one of the basics for any sport. Training on hand and eye helps in quicksilver decision making ability with proper trigger movements to execute the right movement pattern at the right time", believes Team India's trainer Ramji Srinivasan.

"Neuromuscular pathways when well defined had a huge impact on the performance. There are speciality training protocols working on specifics rather than gross process. After some age training smart had a huge advantage than training hard".

"Loads of exercise protocols are there to be designed according to the sport and skill. At the end of the day whether you have the projectile thrown at you or you are the projectile, better the reflex better the survival and excellence".

"Focusing on specialized skill has cutting edge advantages than concentrating on gross fitness", the trainer added.

Another renowned trainer, who has worked with Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin, Vijay, Unmukt Chand and several other athletes says, "I think Kohli is trying to keep his mind relaxed and spend time. He has been working so hard over the years . Too much scrutiny too".

"Mind needs recovery as much as the body. He was high performing across all formats and team captain too. When the results didn't go well and of course politics with Sourav and his "friendship" with Rohit, he let go of captaincy it was a sudden dip in his stature. It has been hard for him to transition smoothly", Badri added.















