GM Ziaur wins 6th round in Abu Dhabi Int'l Chess Festival

GM Ziaur Rahman won against GM Abhijeet Gupta of India in 6th round game of the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival-Masters now being held at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The 6th round games were held Monday last evening where GM Zia played with white pieces in King's Indian attack game and won against GM Gupta after 32nd moves.

IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman drew with GM Gagare Shardul of India. IM Fahad played with white pieces to choose the Reti Opening and draw after 36 moves. FM Tahsin Tajwar Zia drew with FM Aradhya Garg of India and FM Mehdi Hasan Parag lost to FM Mahitosh Dey of India.

GM Zia earned four points, IM Fahad earned 3.5 points, FM Tahsin earned 2.5 points and FM Parag earned one point after the 6th round games.

The 7th round games are scheduled to begin at 7 pm (BST), where GM Zia will play against GM Aryan Chopra of India, IM Fahad will play against GM P Iniyan of India, FM Tahsin will play against Vaibhab Jayant Raut and FM Parag will play against Hamad Bader of UAE. -BSS







