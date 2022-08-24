

Ex-BCB director Shafiqur Rahman Munna passes away

Munna, a veteran sports organizer was also the ex-President of Victoria Sporting Club.

During his association with the BCB, Shafiqur Rahman had been a member of the BCB's executive committee and advisory committee and was also a member of the interim committee for the BCB formed in 2007.

He had been a long-standing Chairman of the Board's Grounds and Facilities Committee and was a member of the first BPL Governing Council.

The BCB extends profound sympathies and condolences to the family of Shafiqur Rahman Munna and prays for the salvation of his soul. -BSS







