Ex-BCB director Shafiqur Rahman Munna passes away

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Shafiqur Rahman Munna, a former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning. He was 70.
Munna, a veteran sports organizer was also the ex-President of Victoria Sporting Club.
During his association with the BCB, Shafiqur Rahman had been a member of the BCB's executive committee and advisory committee and was also a member of the interim committee for the BCB formed in 2007.
He had been a long-standing Chairman of the Board's Grounds and Facilities Committee and was a member of the first BPL Governing Council.
The BCB extends profound sympathies and condolences to the family of Shafiqur Rahman Munna and prays for the salvation of his soul.     -BSS


