

Polar Ice Cream School Handball rolls tomorrow

A total of 40 metropolis school teams from 27 Dhaka-based schools will compete in the tournament. A total of 22 boys' and 18 girls' teams splitting into six groups will play there.

Sunnydale School is the defending champion and Dhaka Residential Model College is the holding runner-up in the boys' event. On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the holding runner-up in the girls' event.

The inaugural programme is at noon on Thursday and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Dhaka Range Habibur Rahman will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. Dhaka Ice Cream Industries Limited CEO Shah Masud Imam will be there as a special guest.

The sponsor will provide Taka 1,500,000 to the Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) for the tournament of Taka 1,700, 000.

The media men were briefed about the event at a press meet at Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) on Tuesday. Federation vice-president Golam Habib, General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Polar Ice Cream Head of Marketing Abdullah Al Mamun and Tournament Committee secretary Selim Miah Babu answered questions there.













