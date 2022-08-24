Tigers leave country for Asia Cup



Players of Bangladesh National T20 cricket team took a selfie in Airplane during their journey to UAE to take part in the Asia Cup on Tuesday. photo: FACEBOOK

All of the members sans fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and opening batter Anamul Haque Bijoy boarded Tuesday's flight for the tournament, which will be held in T20 format to give the participating teams a best preparation for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Taskin and Bijoy however couldn't fly due to visa complications. Taskin informed that the arrival of their visas was delayed and that they would fly to UAE along with support staff today (Wednesday).

Naim Sheikh, who played his last T20I match at home against Afghanistan before being dropped due to poor form, was drafted into the side following his century with the Bangladesh A side in the West Indies. He will join the side in Dubai from St. Lucia on Tuesday, a BCB official said.

Newly-appointed T20 technical consultant Sridharan Sriram will be in charge of the Tigers at the Asia Cup as Russell Domingo was relieved from the T20 duties and only retained for Test and ODI format.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group B along with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Even though the tournament starts on August 27, Bangladesh will play their first match on August 30 against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh had played in the finals in all three of the last four Asia Cups, starting in 2012 on the country's soil. Shakib, Mushfiqur's hearts were broken when Bangladesh lost the ODI format final match to Pakistan by just 2 runs. They had also lost to India in 2016 when the Asia Cup was held in T20 format. In 2018, again in the Asia Cup final of the ODI format, the dream was

shattered after being lost to India. This year the Asia Cup will be held in T20 format to give the teams a best preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. -BSS











