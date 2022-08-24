Video
Home Back Page

6 remanded over nursing college question paper leak

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Tuesday placed six people on remand including a principal of a nursing college in different terms in a case filed over their alleged involvement in leaking the entrance test questions of BSC in Nursing (post basic) of Dhaka University (DU) affiliated nursing colleges.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arfatul Rakib passed the remand order after hearing the police's remand plea.
The remanded accused are -- Farida Khatun, Monoara Khatun, Nargis Parvin, Kohinur Begum, Md Islamil Hossain and Md Ariful Islam
The court granted remand above five persons for one day and last one was placed for two days remand.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six people on Sunday night including the principal of a nursing college in the case.
The RAB team detained them after conducting drives in the capital's Mohakhali, Azimpur and Dhanmondi areas on Sunday night.
The ring used to leak questions of BSC in nursing exams of DU-affiliated nursing colleges. Their illegal activities were exposed after they leaked the question of Comprehensive Nursing and Physiology exam on August 13.
Farida, Monoara, Nargis and Kohinoor have been the instructors of a nursing college in Dhaka for the last 10 years. Previously, they were members of question paper preparation committees of DU-affiliated nursing colleges.
In 2016, Kohinoor joined a private nursing college as a principal.
Arif is a first year student of a nursing college. Earlier, he was arrested and sent to jail for leaking the question of a Nurse Recruitment test in 2017.
Farida used to supply questions to Monoara and Nargis who used to provide the questions to Kohinoor. Kohinoor then used to sell the questions with the help of Ismail and Arif.



