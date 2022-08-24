Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

500gm gold ornaments stolen from ex-Addl IGP's house

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent 

Gold ornaments weighing around 46 bhori were stolen from the flat of a former Additional IGP in the city's New Eskaton Garden on Monday night.
The incident took place in the duplex flat of former Additional IGP Khandkar Mozammel Haque at the New Eskaton Garden under Ramna police station on Monday night.
Monirul Islam  Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station said Moutosi Khandker, daughter of Khandkar Mozammel Haque, filed a case with the police station on Tuesday.
In her complaint, she mentioned that gold ornaments weighing around 46 bhori were stolen by thieves who entered the duplex flat by cutting the grill of a window, Monirul said. A bhori is a measurement of the weight of gold used in the Indian Subcontinent. A single bhori works out to around 11.7 grams. It means the total gold stolen weighed over half a kilogram. "We have been scrutinizing the CCTV footage and trying to identify the perpetrators," the OC added.
Mitali Hossain, wife of Mozammel Haque, told journalists that she along with her husband has been living on the lower floor of the duplex flat and other family members on the upper floor. The upper floor was empty on Monday night. The room was closed, she said.
When she opened the door in the morning, the window grill was cut. The locker of the cupboard in the room was broken. And gold ornaments weighing 46 bhori were stolen from the cupboard, Mitali Hossain added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 remanded over nursing college question paper leak
Dhaka’s air in moderate zone due to monsoon shower
500gm gold ornaments stolen from ex-Addl IGP's house
Ganashanghati Andolan activists broke through the police barrier
Banani Bidya Niketan students block road for half bus fare
Why suspension of Mayor Jahangir not illegal: HC
DU, JU reduce office hours
Gaibandha-5 seat by-election on Oct 12


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft