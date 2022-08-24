500gm gold ornaments stolen from ex-Addl IGP's house

Gold ornaments weighing around 46 bhori were stolen from the flat of a former Additional IGP in the city's New Eskaton Garden on Monday night.

The incident took place in the duplex flat of former Additional IGP Khandkar Mozammel Haque at the New Eskaton Garden under Ramna police station on Monday night.

Monirul Islam Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramna Police Station said Moutosi Khandker, daughter of Khandkar Mozammel Haque, filed a case with the police station on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she mentioned that gold ornaments weighing around 46 bhori were stolen by thieves who entered the duplex flat by cutting the grill of a window, Monirul said. A bhori is a measurement of the weight of gold used in the Indian Subcontinent. A single bhori works out to around 11.7 grams. It means the total gold stolen weighed over half a kilogram. "We have been scrutinizing the CCTV footage and trying to identify the perpetrators," the OC added.

Mitali Hossain, wife of Mozammel Haque, told journalists that she along with her husband has been living on the lower floor of the duplex flat and other family members on the upper floor. The upper floor was empty on Monday night. The room was closed, she said.

When she opened the door in the morning, the window grill was cut. The locker of the cupboard in the room was broken. And gold ornaments weighing 46 bhori were stolen from the cupboard, Mitali Hossain added.









