Banani Bidya Niketan students block road for half bus fare

Students of Banani Bidya Niketan, who were staging demonstration demanding half bus fare, have lifted their blockade from Dhaka's Banani upon receiving assurance from bus owners.

The agitating students lifted the blockade from the road at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. Mafizur Rahman, councillor of DNCC Ward No 19, told the agitating students that bus owners, teachers, students and parents will hold a meeting at Banani Bidya Niketan on Thursday afternoon.

Gulshan Chaka Managing Director Aftab Uddin Masud said that a delegation on their behalf held a meeting with Banani Bidya Niketan managing committee.

"A meeting will be held on Thursday. Until then, we urged all the students to be patient." He alleged that outsiders also participated in the movement and some of them vandalized a bus and a counter of Gulshan Chaka.

Agitating student Mujahid Hasan said they are being charged extra fare for riding on Gulshan Chaka.

Noor-e- Azam, chief of Banani Police Station said students from Banani Bidyaniketan School and College began the protest on Tuesday afternoon. Over 100 students took up positions in the Kakoli area, blocking traffic from Banani to the Gulshan-2 road.

The protesters say that the buses running on the Gulshan-Banani-Notunbazar circular route are not giving students the discounts they are due.

Every day, nearly 1,000 students use the bus route, they said. Buses are charging Tk 30 for the route, which covers a distance of about 2.5 kilometres.

Earlier, students of Banani Bidya Niketan blocked the road in front of Banani Post Office demanding half pass in buses. Students from various colleges and universities also participated in the protest along with them.

The students alleged that the authorities are not charging half fare in the circular buses plying on the Gulshan-Banani-Natunbazar road. But every day many students travel on this way.















