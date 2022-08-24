Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Banani Bidya Niketan students block road for half bus fare

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Students of Banani Bidya Niketan, who were staging demonstration demanding half bus fare, have lifted their blockade from Dhaka's Banani upon receiving assurance from bus owners.
The agitating students lifted the blockade from the road at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. Mafizur Rahman, councillor of DNCC Ward No 19, told the agitating students that bus owners, teachers, students and parents will hold a meeting at Banani Bidya Niketan on Thursday afternoon.
Gulshan Chaka Managing Director Aftab Uddin Masud said that a delegation on their behalf held a meeting with Banani Bidya Niketan managing committee.
"A meeting will be held on Thursday. Until then, we urged all the students to be patient." He alleged that outsiders also participated in the movement and some of them vandalized a bus and a counter of Gulshan Chaka.
Agitating student Mujahid Hasan said they are being charged extra fare for riding on Gulshan Chaka.
Noor-e- Azam, chief of Banani Police Station said students from Banani Bidyaniketan School and College began the protest on Tuesday afternoon.  Over 100 students took up positions in the Kakoli area, blocking traffic from Banani to the Gulshan-2 road.
The protesters say that the buses running on the Gulshan-Banani-Notunbazar circular route are not giving students the discounts they are due.
Every day, nearly 1,000 students use the bus route, they said. Buses are charging Tk 30 for the route, which covers a distance of about 2.5 kilometres.
Earlier, students of Banani Bidya Niketan blocked the road in front of Banani Post Office demanding half pass in buses. Students from various colleges and universities also participated in the protest along with them.
The students alleged that the authorities are not charging half fare in the circular buses plying on the Gulshan-Banani-Natunbazar road. But every day many students travel on this way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 remanded over nursing college question paper leak
Dhaka’s air in moderate zone due to monsoon shower
500gm gold ornaments stolen from ex-Addl IGP's house
Ganashanghati Andolan activists broke through the police barrier
Banani Bidya Niketan students block road for half bus fare
Why suspension of Mayor Jahangir not illegal: HC
DU, JU reduce office hours
Gaibandha-5 seat by-election on Oct 12


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft