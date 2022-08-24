Why suspension of Mayor Jahangir not illegal: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the decision to suspend Jahangir Alam from the post of Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation should not be declared without lawful authority.

The HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the rule after preliminary hearing on a writ petition filed by Jahangir challenging the legality of the government decision suspending him from his post.

Local Government Ministry temporarily suspended him from the post of Mayor on November 25 last year.

On August 14, Jahangir filed the writ with the HC challenging the legality of his suspension. Barrister Moshiur Rahman Sabuj filed the writ on behalf of Jahangir Alam.

Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud appeared for the petitioner while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State during the hearing on the writ petition on Tuesday.

Jahangir Alam was suspended from the post of Gazipur City Corporation Mayor in November 25 last, days after he lost membership of the Awami League over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.

On that day, Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam said in his office that several complaints have been received against Mayor Jahangir Alam.

'If a complaint is received against an elected public representative and the complaint is taken into account for investigation or disposal, there is a rule of suspension under the law. Jahangir Alam has been suspended for that reason,' the Minister added.

The Minister said there are various allegations against Jahangir, including illegally occupying land, working against the interests of the people, and forcing the owner of the land to build infrastructure without compensation.

It may be mentioned that a High Court bench led by Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam had on August 16 granted anticipatory bail to Jahangir Alam in seven cases filed against him over making derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.











