DU, JU reduce office hours

Considering the current situation in the country's electricity and energy sector, the Dhaka University (DU) and Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have decided to reduce office hours to save electricity.

The matter has been confirmed through two separate press releases from the universities on Tuesday. A press release signed by Mahmood Alam, Director of the DU Public Relations Office, said the office hour at DU has been cut by one hour. "Now the office time will be from 9:00am to 4:00pm. This new schedule will be effective from Wednesday," it further said.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Jahangirnagar University (JU) Registrar stated, "Considering the ongoing situation, the hours of office and classes (including examinations) have been fixed from 8:00am to 3:00pm from Sunday to Thursday as per the government guidelines for saving electricity and energy."











