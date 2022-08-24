Gaibandha-5 seat by-election on Oct 12

The by-election of the Late Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miar's Gaibandha-5 vacant seat will be held on October 12.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the date of election on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath announced this schedule after the commission meeting. Voting for the entire election will be done through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The Gaibandha-5 seat was vacant on July 23. There is an obligation to complete the by-election within 90 days of the vacant seat by October 20.

The next ninety days from that day means the period up to October 20.

On July 24, Parliament Secretariat Secretary KM Abdus Salam published the gazette declaring the seat vacant.

It is mentioned that, the Honorable Member of the Parliament of Bangladesh and the Deputy Speaker of the 11th National Parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah passed away on July 08 2022. Gaibandha-5 seat of the 11th National Parliament became vacant on that date.

As per the schedule, last date for submission of nomination papers is September 13, selection is September 15, appeal is September 16 to 18, disposal of appeal is September 19-21 and withdrawal of candidature is September 22. Voting will be held on 12 October.









