Oil pipeline from deep sea to  ERL likely to  open in Nov

CHATTOGRAM, Au 23: The huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) by November this year.

The buoy of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) has already been installed at its site in Moheshkhali.

Sharif Hasnat, Project Director told the Daily Observer that the installation of the SPM Buoy had already been completed.

He also said that installation of over 215- km of pipeline of 220- km long route from Moheshkhali Island to Eastern Refinery Limited has so far been completed.

Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

After beginning the operation of the project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

Sharif Hasnat said, 'Blue Water' a Holland Firm has manufactured the SPM and pipeline under the supervision of a Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL).

The project includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and installation of 220- km -long double pipeline. The Chinense Exim Bank has been providing financial assistance for the project.

The buoy has been manufactured in China under the supervision of Netherlands expert and arrived in Chattogram November 11 last year. The buoy is the principal articles of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) of the State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) styled "Installation of Single Point Moorings with double pipeline' at Moheshkhali.

Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port.

The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Taka 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them, nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.

This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

The 110- km- long double pipeline from deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products.

The 110- km- long pipeline is being installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.

The pipeline has been installed off-shore and on-shore both. The 74- km long off-shore installation include from deep sea near Kutubdia to Anowara at the bottom of the Bay of Bengal. Then 36- km long on-shore installation includes from Anowara to the Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL) premises.

Meanwhile, the authority concerned has already acquired a total of 191 acres of land for the project in Moheshkhali. Sources further said, the installation works of 220- km -long double pipeline had started at the end of 2019.











