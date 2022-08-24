2-day weekly holiday won’t harm students’ study: Dipu

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said if the educational institutions are closed for two days in a week, there will be no harm to the study of students.

"Two-day holiday in a week would not hamper the study of students, rather, they can get energy for study after getting two-day holiday in a week," she said while talking to the media after paying her respects at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj on Tuesday.

She said, "The decision was made in order to save energy amid the global energy and power crisis. We will hold classes five days a week according to our plan."

"Our teachers will also get leave like other workers who get two days off per week.

"In that case, teachers can do their own work. Apart from this, with a little rest, they will be able to work with more energy during the five work days," she added.

It was announced on Monday (22 August) that all educational institutions in the country will remain closed two days a week amid the ongoing power crisis.

The Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam disclosed the information.

Cabinet Secretary said that the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education issued a notice in this regard on Monday.











