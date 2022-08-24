Video
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022
Business

H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022

H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022

On the occasion of Diamond and Golden Jubilee of India-Bangladesh Independence, South Asia Social Cultural Forum and International Literary Council organized Maitri Utshab- 2022 where freedom fighter Dr. H.B.M Iqbal, the founder Chairman of Premier Bank Limited was awarded Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022, a lifetime achievement award for his undeniable contribution in the banking sector.
Renowned poet and eminent journalist of Eastern India Pankaj Saha and South Asia Social Cultural Forum Chairman Md. Ataullah handed over the award to Dr. Iqbal on behalf of the Award Committee at Rathindra Mancha, Jorasanko Thakurbari, Kolkata, India recently, says a press release.
West Bengal Bidhayok Sree Debashis Kumar and former vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati Sujit Basu were also present in the ceremony.
Dr. H.B.M Iqbal said upon receiving the award "Since the beginning of the Liberation War India has always been there to support us and coming here to receive this award has been a unparalleled achievement, an achievement that has both humbled and inspired me."



