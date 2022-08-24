

SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL, inaugurated the sub-branches and ATM booths as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the programme. Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director, gave opening remarks on the occasion.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Forkanullah, also spoke at the event. Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of BC and GBD Saif Al-Amin, Head of ADC Mohammad Wahiduzzaman were also present. Different branch Managers, In-charges of sub-branches and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.















