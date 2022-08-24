BANKING EVENTS

Video
Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Head of Southeast Bank Feni Branch Nur Uddin Absar recently distributing      food among distressed people in the Feni Region as part of observing the month long different programmes on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.  Local dignitaries and other officials of the Bank were present.    photo: Bank







Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC inaugurating a Tree Plantation Programme at the premises of Motijheel Government Boys' High School on the occasion of 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Syed Hafizul Islam, Head Master of the school and other senior executives of the bank were present.    photo: Bank


