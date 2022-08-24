Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Aug 23: Hundreds of people held a protest at Rajana Chowk on Monday and blocked traffic bound for Multan, Faisalabad, Jhang and Chichawatni against the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) over 'inflated' domestic and commercial bills on the 'pretext' of fuel price adjustment (FPA).
The protesters waved electricity bills and raised slogans against the government and the electricity supply company.
In Faisalabad, scores of villagers blocked traffic on the Jhang Road and burnt their inflated power bills during the protest.
In Jhang, scores of women and men staged a similar protest against Fesco and chanted slogans against it at the Garh Morr Chowk. They blocked traffic going to different locations and announced that they would not pay the bills for current month which had been increased without any logic.
People refuse to pay bills in Faisalabad, Jhang, Shorkot; Mepco office besieged in RYK
In Shorkot, on the call of the Markazi Anjuman Tajiran, the traders and citizens took out a big rally against Fesco in the city for issuing domestic and commercial electricity bills almost double than the cost of the electricity. The traders held a strike too.
The procession started from Usmania Bazaar and reached Tehsil Chowk where they set used tyres ablaze and blocked the traffic going towards Bhakkar, Jhang, Multan and Shorkot Cantonment for more than two hours. They set their power bills on fire and chanted slogans against the federal government and Fesco.
On the other hand, different political parties and trade unions of Faisalabad decided to hold a demonstration at Faisalabad's District Council Chowk against inflated electricity bills on Wednesday and take out a procession from the roundabout till the headquarters of Fesco.
The political parties and trade unions of Faisalabad decided to hold a protest demonstration at Faisalabad's District Council Chowk against inflated electricity bills on Wednesday and take out a procession from the roundabout till the headquarters of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco). The decision was made in a joint convention at Faisalabad Labour Peace Hall, presided over by Labour Qaumi Movement Chairman Baba Latif Ansari on Wednesday.
He told the media that a delegation of labour organisations from Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh would also join the protest. He added that representative of political and labour organisations which endorsed the protest call included the Jamaat-i-Islami, Haqooq-i-Khalq Party, Awami Workers Party, Pakistan Labour Qaumi Movement, Women Workers Alliance, Bhatta Mazdoor Tehreek, Strongman Textile Workers Union, Sitara Label Staff Workers Union, Pattan Development Organisation, Ibrahim Textile Fibres Workers Union, Allied Powerloom Textile Workers Union and Lyallpur Domestic Workers Union.
The convention decided to form committees in localities to convince the Fesco consumers against paying inflated bills of July and offer resistance in case Fesco staff would remove their power meters or disconnect connections.    Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft