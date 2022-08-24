Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

LONDON, Aug 23: British Airways said Monday it is reducing the number of its planned flights at London's Heathrow airport through the winter as the aviation sector continues to struggle with staffing issues amid resurging travel demand.
The announcement of the cut in 10,000 flights through the month of March follows the announcement last week by Heathrow that it was extending into October the passenger cap it introduced in July. "We're now adjusting our winter short-haul schedule until the end of March, reducing our schedule by around 5,000 round-trips," the airline said in a statement.
It added it was also making adjustments to its short-haul schedule for the next two months following Heathrow's announcement last week.
Europe's largest airport introduced a cap of 100,000 departing passengers per day in July, roughly 4,000 passengers per day fewer than scheduled flight capacity.
It was originally slated to have expired at the end of September and was brought in to reduce the chaos in recent months caused by a post-pandemic surge in passengers amid insufficient staffing.
Airlines scheduled thousands of flights in Europe this summer season to capture a boom in travel demand following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.
But having cut back staff drastically during the pandemic, both airlines and airports found it difficult to hire enough employees. This led to long waits to check in, clear security and collect bags in many airports across Europe, as well as to cancellations of flights due to lack of crew.
British Airways has reduced its May-October travel capacity by 13 percent, and the airline temporarily stopped selling tickets for its short-haul flights from Heathrow.
The announced cuts are an eight percent reduction in winter capacity.
British Airways now plans to operate this winter 290 daily round trips from Heathrow, its main hub.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft