Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

PUNE, Aug 23: AirAsia India and CAE have announced their collaboration to integrate the CAE Rise Training System into the airline's simulator training program. AirAsia India is the first airline in India to adopt a data-driven training program using CAE Rise.
CAE Rise leverages analytics to deliver a higher quality of training, providing real-time data during training sessions while giving instructors insights that enable them to objectively assess a pilot's technical competencies and performance. As longtime collaborators, AirAsia and CAE have worked together since 2014 on pilot training at CAE network training centers.
"This collaboration uniquely incorporates CAE's distinct features, which enable a more robust data-driven training program for our pilots," said Captain Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India. "At AirAsia India, we continue to be at the forefront of integrating technology and ensuring that safety is paramount in every aspect of our training and operations, he said.
 "With Indian regulator DGCA aiming to make Evidence-Based Training (EBT) implementation mandatory, CAE Rise will be a key tool in collecting data to support a smooth EBT implementation and practice,'' said Captain Arun Nair, Chief Pilot Training and Standards, AirAsia India.
"We are thrilled that AirAsia India will leverage the benefits of CAE Rise for their pilot training," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "With CAE Rise, AirAsia India is investing in the development of their pilots and the safety of their passengers," he said.
Launched in 2018, the CAE Rise training system is a technological innovation that enables the translation of simulator training data into valuable insights for instructors and training managers. This new training system compares independent sources to provide increased confidence in grading data quality. In addition to monitoring SOP compliance, CAE Rise augments each instructor's capability to identify pilot proficiency gaps and evolve training programs to the most advanced aviation safety standards.    TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft