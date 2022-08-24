Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DPS STS holds skill boosting interschool debate

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

DPS STS holds skill boosting interschool debate

DPS STS holds skill boosting interschool debate

Daraz Bangladesh and Baly Group, in partnership with Universal College Bangladesh - Monash College Program, Bangladesh Finance, Toitomboor, Sepnil and Fashion Exclusive Bangladesh organized a two-day long interschool debate competition in Dhaka recently.
DPS STS School Dhaka hosted the event under aegis of the DPS STS Debate Club at the school's Senior Campus. Forty teams from over 30 schools of Dhaka participated in the competition, exhibiting exceptional skills of critical reasoning and oratory.
It was the first ever interschool debate competition where spectators witnessed thought-provoking exchange of ideas among some of the most creative young minds. The student-led event wrapped after a concert by school band "Ignite" and an Open Mic segment for all.
Regarding the competition, Dr Shivananda C S, Principal of DPS STS School Dhaka said: "The art of oratory and generating logical counter arguments require higher degree of reasoning skills. Our students from DPS STS Debate Club have made me proud with their organizing skills, as they have presented us with such a marvelous event. While 40 teams participated, hundreds of other students were also greatly motivated by their confident approach and strong approach with own perspectives.
Debating allows students to evaluate the facts and busts our myths and clarifies opinionated understanding. In a world where rumors spread faster than facts, debating is a time tested way to persuade others to see with clarity. Bangladesh has produced world class debaters. I hope DPS STS Debate Tournament produces more such champions. I would like to convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the organizers and participants for their future endeavors".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft