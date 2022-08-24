Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HB Aviation Training Center opens branch in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

HB Aviation Training Center opens branch in Ctg

HB Aviation Training Center opens branch in Ctg

HB Aviation Training Center started the "Air Ticketing Professional Course" by opening new branch at Chittagong after Dhaka, to create skilled human resources in the airlines and travel agency sector.  
On this occasion, Chittagong HB Aviation organized an informal event with new students, the HB Aviation team, travel agency owners, representatives of GDS Software, and representatives of airlines at a restaurant in Chittagong recently, says a press release.
Founder and Chairman of HB Aviation Training Center Zaki S. Bari presented the keynote on the occasion.
 He said that "the people of Chittagong had a desire for such a training center in Chittagong for a long time, and many students of Chittagong went to Dhaka for this training.
 We plan to provide a branch of HB Aviation Training Center in Chittagong by creating skilled human resources in this sector and keeping in mind their needs.  Like Dhaka, HB Aviation Training Center will create job and business opportunities in Chittagong as well.
 Also, the distinguished guests present on the occasion applauded the Chittagong branch of HB Aviation.
 Location of HB Aviation Training Center Chittagong Branch on the 5th floor of Jibon Bima Tower at Chowkbazar intersection of Chittagong city.
It should be noted that since 2018, HB Aviation Training Center has been providing quality training on air ticketing in Dhaka and full support to students in job and business after training. And HB Aviation Training Center is the only Aviation Training Institute in Bangladesh, which is ISO certified and approved by the Bangladesh Board of Technical Education.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft