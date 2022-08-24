

HB Aviation Training Center opens branch in Ctg

On this occasion, Chittagong HB Aviation organized an informal event with new students, the HB Aviation team, travel agency owners, representatives of GDS Software, and representatives of airlines at a restaurant in Chittagong recently, says a press release.

Founder and Chairman of HB Aviation Training Center Zaki S. Bari presented the keynote on the occasion.

He said that "the people of Chittagong had a desire for such a training center in Chittagong for a long time, and many students of Chittagong went to Dhaka for this training.

We plan to provide a branch of HB Aviation Training Center in Chittagong by creating skilled human resources in this sector and keeping in mind their needs. Like Dhaka, HB Aviation Training Center will create job and business opportunities in Chittagong as well.

Also, the distinguished guests present on the occasion applauded the Chittagong branch of HB Aviation.

Location of HB Aviation Training Center Chittagong Branch on the 5th floor of Jibon Bima Tower at Chowkbazar intersection of Chittagong city.

It should be noted that since 2018, HB Aviation Training Center has been providing quality training on air ticketing in Dhaka and full support to students in job and business after training. And HB Aviation Training Center is the only Aviation Training Institute in Bangladesh, which is ISO certified and approved by the Bangladesh Board of Technical Education.

















