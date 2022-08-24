Rangpur city dwellers can pay holding tax thru bKash

Video
Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Around 50,000 house owners of Rangpur City Corporation can now pay holding tax through bKash account easily without any hassle from anywhere, anytime.
It will also mobilize the overall tax collection of Rangpur City Corporation. Recently, an agreement has been signed between bKash and Rangpur City Corporation in this regard, says a press release.
Md. Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa, Mayor of Rangpur City Corporation; Gouri Shankar Paul, Regional Manager, Distribution & Retail Business of bKash, Ahmed Rubayet, Deputy General Manager, Strategy and Business Development Department of bKash and senior officials of both the organizations were present at the event.
Customers can avail the service through bKash app by following few steps. For that, a customer needs to click on 'Govt Fees' from 'Pay Bill' option and then select Rangpur City Corporation. After that, they can complete the payment by entering holding tax number.
Not only holding tax, other fees and taxes can also be paid through bKash soon. Besides Rangpur City Corporation, dwellers of Dhaka North City Corporation and Sylhet City Corporation can pay fees and taxes through bKash as well.


