Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets plunge on growing rate fears

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Asian markets plunge on growing rate fears

Asian markets plunge on growing rate fears

HONG KONG, Aug 23: Asian markets fell again Tuesday and the dollar held gains as traders grow increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve will continue to ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.
With the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and finance chiefs taking place this week, the focus is on what Fed chief Jerome Powell says about its plans to tackle prices, with many fearing officials could send the economy into recession.
The equities losses appear to mark the end of a near-two-month rally from June lows, which was powered by signs of economic weakness that observers hoped would allow the bank to be less hawkish.
"Investors are becoming increasingly concerned that Jerome Powell will deliver a hawkish speech at Jackson Hole, whilst warning that the coming months will be hard to navigate (and fan fears of a recession)," said Matthew Simpson at Sonex Financial.
"Public comments from various Fed members have become increasingly hawkish as they seemingly read from the same script ahead of Jackson Hole -- which is an event typically associated with important Fed announcements."
Bets that the central bank will keep lifting rates for some time have sent 10-year Treasury yields higher and ramped up fears of a contraction in the world's number one economy.
But the United States is not the only economy under pressure, with governments and banks around the world facing an uphill battle against inflation, which is at multi-decade highs owing to spiking energy costs and supply chain snarls.
That comes as uncertainty rules owing to the ongoing war in Ukraine and a sharp slowdown in China caused by lockdowns and its zero-Covid strategy.
"Now markets appear to be starting to price in the prospect that inflation may well be higher for longer, although the continued surge in natural gas prices yesterday has also helped," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
"It is becoming ever clearer that prices are likely to remain higher for longer, and if indeed that turns out to be the case, that means rates are likely to be higher for longer."
Wall Street fell deep into the red with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both off more than two percent.
And Asia followed suit.
Tokyo slid 1.2 percent and Hong Kong closed down 0.8 percent. Shanghai ended marginally lower as investors brushed off a loan rate cut by the People's Bank of China, which also called for banks to lend more to help the battered property market.
Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Wellington were also down.
European markets retreated at the open.
The dollar held its strength on rate hike expectations, with 24-year highs against the yen and two-decade highs against the euro, having broken parity with the single currency.
The euro has been hammered for months by recession expectations as it is hit by an energy crisis caused by sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft