Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 August, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI demands punishment for egg market manipulators

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Business Correspondent

FBCCI demands punishment for egg market manipulators

FBCCI demands punishment for egg market manipulators

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country demanded exemplary punitive measures by the government against the manipulators of eggs prices in the market.
The FBCCI leaders came up with this demand at a discussion meeting on supply  of essential commodities held at the FBCCI Bhaban in the capital on Monday, said a press release.
The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, joining the meeting virtually said the price of an egg went up suddenly by Taka three overnight and later went down again right after the law enforcement agencies launched drive which clearly means that there was a certain manipulation.
Hence, he urged the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection to go    for punitive measures against those who are liable for the recent price hike of eggs.
Jashim said in Bangladesh, it's a common trend of raising prices in line with the global market. "But when the price declines in global market it doesn't reflect here. A handful of businessmen utilized this opportunity," he said.
He noted that honest businessmen should find out the unscrupulous traders.
The country's top trade body chief said it is also the responsibility of the businessmen to find the culprits. He also urged the government to break the monopoly through implementing the laws.
Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman noted that the manipulation in the egg market was clear and those who had committed it, depraved the whole business society.
He said eggs price declined by Taka 30 to 35 a dozen in a 3-day drive, proving that a quarter manipulated the market mechanism. The Director General also warned that his office would sue those unscrupulous traders.
Senior FBCCI vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the market manipulation raised questions on business ethics. "It distorted the image of the business community. If there was any breach of law, any inconsistency, the government must take punitive measures and FBCCI would stay by the government."
FBCCI vice president Salahuddin Alamgir said the businessmen met the people's demand for protein by supplying eggs and chickens. However, a few dishonest businessmen destroyed this sense of achievement and honor.
 He also called for shunning the tendency of making excessive profit to regain the trust of the society.
In open discussion, editor of Voktakontho Quazi Abdul Hannan, Leaders from Breeders Association, Egg Producers Association, Multipurpose Association, Egg traders, and officials from Corporate Companies took part. FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, FBCCI directors and secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
H.B.M Iqbal gets Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award 2022
SIBL opens 10 Sub-branches, 9 ATMs
BANKING EVENTS
Protests erupt in Pak towns, cities against power bill surcharge
BA reduces Heathrow flights through winter
AirAsia India first to use AI powered CAE Rise training system
China cements influence in Iraq thru oil, infra deals
Ford confirms 3,000 jobs cut as it pushes towards electric vehicles


Latest News
Ex-ACC director Basir's bail order withdrawn by court
Man gets life term for raping teenage girl in Panchagarh
Dhaka, Delhi eye positive results during PM's visit
Home and lifestyle expo in Ctg kicks off Thursday
53 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
School girl killed in city road crash
Offices, banks start follwoing new work hours
Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's 6-month mark
PK Haldar's two female associates arrested: RAB
27th School Handball tournament begins Thursday
Most Read News
Russia, France, discuss Ukraine nuclear plant inspections
Ukraine bans Independence Day festivities
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil, gas exports
Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist's daughter killed in car bomb
Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak
Wife used to blackmail rich, corporate people, 7 arrested
2-day weekly holiday won't harm students' study: Dipu
BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh for remark against Prophet Mohammad
School girl commits suicide in Jashore
Bank transaction hours from Wednesday 9am to 4pm
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft