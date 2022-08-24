

FBCCI demands punishment for egg market manipulators

The FBCCI leaders came up with this demand at a discussion meeting on supply of essential commodities held at the FBCCI Bhaban in the capital on Monday, said a press release.

The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin, joining the meeting virtually said the price of an egg went up suddenly by Taka three overnight and later went down again right after the law enforcement agencies launched drive which clearly means that there was a certain manipulation.

Hence, he urged the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection to go for punitive measures against those who are liable for the recent price hike of eggs.

Jashim said in Bangladesh, it's a common trend of raising prices in line with the global market. "But when the price declines in global market it doesn't reflect here. A handful of businessmen utilized this opportunity," he said.

He noted that honest businessmen should find out the unscrupulous traders.

The country's top trade body chief said it is also the responsibility of the businessmen to find the culprits. He also urged the government to break the monopoly through implementing the laws.

Director General of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection A.H.M. Shafiquzzaman noted that the manipulation in the egg market was clear and those who had committed it, depraved the whole business society.

He said eggs price declined by Taka 30 to 35 a dozen in a 3-day drive, proving that a quarter manipulated the market mechanism. The Director General also warned that his office would sue those unscrupulous traders.

Senior FBCCI vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the market manipulation raised questions on business ethics. "It distorted the image of the business community. If there was any breach of law, any inconsistency, the government must take punitive measures and FBCCI would stay by the government."

FBCCI vice president Salahuddin Alamgir said the businessmen met the people's demand for protein by supplying eggs and chickens. However, a few dishonest businessmen destroyed this sense of achievement and honor.

He also called for shunning the tendency of making excessive profit to regain the trust of the society.

In open discussion, editor of Voktakontho Quazi Abdul Hannan, Leaders from Breeders Association, Egg Producers Association, Multipurpose Association, Egg traders, and officials from Corporate Companies took part. FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, FBCCI directors and secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting.







