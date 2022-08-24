Stocks rise for 6th running day as more investors take floor

Stocks rose for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday as more investors joined the trading in both the bourses of the country pulling up, the indices further on Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced to 6,315.82, gaining 15.69 points or 0.25 per cent, after surging 167 points or 2.72 per cent in the past six trading days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 18.02 points to t 2,265 and the DSE Shariah index rose 7.60 points to 1,387, at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE rose further to Tk 14.87 billion, up 0.61 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 14.78 billion.It was the biggest single-day transaction since January 20 this year, when the turnover totalled a record Tk 16.01 billion.

Losers, however, took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 381 issues traded, 169 closed lower, 123 higher and 89 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced 58 points to 18,570 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 35 points to 11,128 at the close.

Of the issues traded, 128 declined, 99 advanced and 78 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 15.07 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 430 million.


















