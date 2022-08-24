Video
Trendy Textiles to invest $39 million in Dhaka EPZ

Published : Wednesday, 24 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Trendy Textiles to invest $39 million in Dhaka EPZ

Trendy Textiles to invest $39 million in Dhaka EPZ

Bangladeshi company M/s. Trendy Textiles Limited is going to establish a Knit Composite Textile industry in Dhaka EPZ. This fully Bangladeshi owned company will invest US$ 38.99 million where 2993 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities., says a press release.
The company will produce annually 15 million pcs of T-Shirt, Tank-Top, Polo-Shirt, Sweat-Shirt, Cotton & CVC Fleece Jacket and Trousers, Hoody Jacket, Fancy Ladies & Children Wear, Sports Wear. Mentionable, this agreement is signed aiming to re-operate a closed factory of Dhaka EPZ by the new ownership which is sold out through auction process.
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Nafees Muntasir Khan, Managing Director of  Trendy Textiles Limited signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (23-08-2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain & Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the agreement signing ceremony.


