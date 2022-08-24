

Cotton use likely to remain steady in BD amid global output fall

The US agency said cotton imports by Bangladesh was likely to be 8.4 million bales during the period, down from its previous forecast of 8.5 million bales.

As such, the second-biggest garment exporting country will use 8.5 million bales, it observed in its latest report on world markets and trade of cotton released earlier this month.

The agency lowered its forecast on global cotton production by 3.1 million bales to 117 million bales in the marketing year 2022-23 owing to an output decline in the US. It also predicted a drop in global use, inventory stocks at the year's end as well as global trade.

It also forecast lower imports for India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Vietnam.

It said Bangladesh's import declined in the same period between 2021 and 2022 along with that of China and Pakistan.

Bangladesh imported 7.9 million bales of cotton, down 9 per cent from 8.7 million tonnes the preceding period.

US textiles shoppers are likely to see a lot more microfiber products on the shelves over the coming year as U.S. cotton prices surge once again.

The culprit is a drought sweeping U.S. cotton-producing regions. The USDA reported that approximately 66% of cotton production in the U.S. is experiencing drought, and agricultural forecasters are predicting farmers will abandon 40% of the more than 12 million acres currently planted with cotton.

The result will be the lowest cotton harvest since 1868. Not since the United States was recovering from the Civil War will the country have produced so little cotton.

Cotton prices have been spiking above the alarming "cotton crisis" era of 2010-11, in part due to a mega-drought in Texas, which produces approximately half of the cotton grown in the U.S.

Cotton prices opened at $1.20 per pound today, up steeply from $0.94 a year ago, but down a bit from its most recent peak at $1.22 last week.













