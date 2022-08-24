Stock trading hours rescheduled from 9.30am to 1.50pm

Trading hours in the country's stock exchanges have been rescheduled in line with the working hours of banks and government offices.

The two bourses will now start trading at 9:30 am and end at 1:50 pm. It will be effective from Wednesday instead of present time schedule from 10am to 2:30pm. The post-closing session will continue until 2 pm, an official of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The duration of the post-closing session has been cut from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

According to the government's orders, banks will open to conduct transactions from 9 am to 3 pm, starting Wednesday. BSEC has shifted the stock market's trading hours accordingly.

On Monday, the government announced that it was cutting the working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks starting Wednesday.

Government offices and autonomous institutions will be open from 8 am to 3 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm. Schools and other educational institutions will also have a two-day break to conserve energy.















