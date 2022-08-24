BFIU launches probes into 28 money exchange houses

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) an investigative wing of Bangladesh Bank will probe transactions of 28 money exchange houses on suspicion of money laundering.

An investigation has been launched to find out whether money changers are involved in money laundering or 'hundi' business. AS part of the investigation the intelligence unit has already summoned bank account information of 28 exchange houses. The BFIU will verify whether there is matching between BFIU online document and exchange houses' transactions.

Besides, the BFIU has sought the information of hundreds of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) agents for suspected involved in digital 'hundi'. Recently the money changers and MFS houses have been given letters in this regard.

A senior BB official said although there are 602 licensed money exchange houses in the country, 235 are currently operating. Bangladesh Bank has suspended the license of five due to irregularities.

A list of 9 institutions has been given to the law enforcement agencies for conducting business without approval and in the mean time show-cause letters have been served to 42 houses.

The bank accounts of the institutions that have been summoned include- Vijay Money Exchange Limited, Vijay Interchange Limited, Nivedita Money Exchange Limited, Capital Money Exchange Limited, Metro Money Exchange Limited, City Monetary Exchange Limited, Bakaul Money Exchange Limited, Mondial Money Exchange Limited.Nobile's Moneychanger Limited, Himalaya Dollar Moneychanger Limited, Dependent Moneychanger Limited, Dhaka Moneychanger Limited, Lord's Moneychanger Limited.

It also includes Glory Money Exchange Limited, DN Moneychanger Limited, Angkan Money Exchange Limited, Baruch Money Exchange Limited, Buriganga MoneyExchange Limited, Comilla Money Exchange Limited, ASN Money Exchange Limited, BKB Money Exchange Limited, Kaya Money Exchange Limited, Alpha Money Exchange Limited, Crystal Money Exchange Limited, The Liaison Money Exchange Limited and Uttara Money Exchange Limited.

The Financial Intelligence Unit has received information about the unusual transactions of several Mobile Financial Services (MFS) agents. The BFIU has written to the MFS houses seeking information on the transactions of hundreds of such agents.







