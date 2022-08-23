DBID seen to stop irregularities, fraud in e-commerce

Digital Business Identification (DBID), which the government launched the software based website on August 13, will stop irregularities and fraud of e-commerce besides this will be beneficial for both the consumer and the e-commerce business platforms.

National Consultant of a2i, Abdul Muttalib Hossain, told that both the application and approval processes have been kept as simple as possible. This will make it easier to bring the digital business under one framework.

Over the past few years in Bangladesh, the e-commerce industry has expanded and had a significant impact on the business strategy. Many small and medium-sized businesses and numerous large corporations are currently using the e-commerce business module, which involves selling goods and services online.

Despite the regrettable inconsistencies, Bangladesh's e-commerce industry has a lot of potential. Entrepreneurs who want to conduct e-commerce in the nation must obtain a Digital Business Identification (DBID) in order to continue the sector's growth. Entrepreneurs need to get Digital Business Identification (DBID) to carry the business in the country. Even those who will do business using Facebook will also need the registration.

Besides, consumers will get redress if they are cheated, transparency will be assured in online business. The government launched the software based website on August 13, to ease the registration process.

Previously, the process of registering e-commerce companies was officially launched on February 6. But the registration process was complicated as there was no integrated website to it.

From August 13, registration process of entrepreneurs started through new software. Now any e-commerce trader can register for free by visiting this website www.dbid.gov.bd.

The DBID software is overseen by the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) project implemented by the Cabinet and the ICT Divisions.

Past few years, online business has expanded in the country. But recently some e-commerce companies including evaly, Dhamaka shopping, Alesha Mart, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart, Needs, QCoom, Dalal Plus, EOrange and eOrange have been accused of cheating customers and merchants. Complaints against e-commerce companies are also increasing in the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection.

Until now there was no e-commerce policy or registration system in the country. In July last year, the Ministry of Commerce formulated a guideline called 'National Digital Commerce Policy-2020'. In the light of this policy, the government approved the 'Digital Business Identity Registration Guidelines' on June 29 this year.

People concerned in the e-commerce sector say that online and e-commerce traders were unregistered for long. These entrepreneurs have contributed to the country's economy, even though their business was not registered, on the other hand they are deprived of various financial benefits given by the government.

On the other hand, there is a danger of being cheated by the consumers due to the lack of supervision system. Therefore DBID has been arranged to prevent irregularities and fraud in e-commerce.

E-commerce sector organization E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-cab) president Shami Kaiser said DBID was proposed by e-cab.

DBID will help new entrepreneurs to get trade license. Traders can also connect with banks through DBID. Buyers will also get security in shopping.

Mysoft Haven (BD) Limited, a private company working in DBID software development, data integration and maintenance who's Managing Director Mofakhkharul Islam said, "As a result of this digital ID, harassment of buyers will be reduced, traders will come within the legal framework."

DBID certificate will be issued by Directorate of Joint Venture Companies and Firms (RJSC) on application basis. While filling the application form, the entrepreneur has to upload the photograph, signature, national identity card, mobile number and permanent-temporary address on the website. After verifying the required information, a unique ID number will be given to the institution within a maximum of 60 working days.

RJSC Registrar (Additional Secretary) Sheikh Shoibul Alam told that this program of DBID will start a new chapter in e-commerce. This will benefit the traders as well as protect the rights of the consumers.