Samrat gets bail in graft case



Former Juba League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Monday in a graft case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in 2019.

Judge Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 passed the bail order, removing all the legal bars for releasing Samrat from jail as he was already granted bail in three other

cases filed against him.

The former president of Dhaka South city unit Jubo League was produced before the court from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.

After holding hearing on the plea for bail filed by the defence, the court allowed it on Taka 10,000 bond. The court also set September 19 for holding hearing on charge framing in the case.











