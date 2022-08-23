Video
Hike in container handling charges to hit export: CCCI, BGMEA

25pc tariff hike reasonable, says BICDA

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Aug 22: The Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Bangladesh Readymade Garment Manufacturers Association (BGMEA), two major stakeholders of the country have hurriedly reacted against the increase of tariff by the Private ICDs on export goods carrying containers.
Mahbubul Alam President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) told the Daily Observer that the export trade of the country would be badly affected with the increase of tariff charge, which he termed unilateral.
He advocated that the private ICD owners should discus with the CCCI, the only association of stake-holders.
Mahbub also alleged that the increase of charge is quite illogical. He commented that the increase of handling charge would be a blow to the existing weak situation of trade and      commerce of the country.
When contacted, Syed Nazrul Islam, Acting President of BGMEA, demanded the withdrawal of the increase of charges for the interest of the country.
Nazrul alleged that the increase of charges would affect the export trade particularly the ready-made garments of the country.
Nurul Qayyum Khan President of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) told this correspondent, "Increase of handling charges at 25 per cent is reasonable and sustainable."
"We have increased the charges after discussion with Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, (BFFA)' he claimed.
Meanwhile, the private ICD owners BICDA raised the fees to handle export goods-carrying containers in light of the rise in fuel oil prices.
The decision came at a meeting of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association or BICDA and Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association on Sunday.
BICDA sources said, the increased fees include 25 per cent spike in staffing charge and another 25 per cent rise in the fee to weigh verified gross mass or VGM.
The staffing charge is made up of fees for bringing empty containers to depot shed, loading them, transporting them to ports and boarding them on ships, while VGM is the payment for the process of weighing the containers.
The sources said the present staffing charge for each 20-foot container is Tk 5,092 which will increase to Tk 6,365. For 40-foot containers, the price will go up to Tk 8,487 from Tk 6,790.
According to BICDA, the current VGM fee is Tk 1,415 for each container. It will be Tk 1,769.
BICDA President Qayyum Khan said the enhanced charges will be effective from August 6, the day fuel prices were increased. The fees will be readjusted once the fuel prices go down.


