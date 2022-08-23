

Khaleda gets medical checkup at hospital

She left for the hospital from his Gulshan house 'Firoza' around 4:00pm and after the checkup, she returned home from the hospital around 8:15pm.

BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "Madam was taken to the hospital for a regular medical checkup.

The doctors again advised her to be taken out of the country for proper treatment," he added.

Before Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital, Aman Ullah Aman, a member of BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council, said in front of Feroza, "Khaleda Zia has been sick for a long time. She was convicted in a false case. She is now deprived of her fundamental rights and the basic right to get proper medical treatment."

Aman also said, "Khaleda Zia can get proper treatment in the United States, United Kingdom or Japan. Her family and BNP repeatedly requested the government. But the government is not allowing her to seek treatment abroad."

On June 11, Khaleda Zia was suddenly taken ill and was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital at midnight. Later, she returned home from the hospital on June 24.











BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent a regular medical checkup at Evercare Hospital on Monday.She left for the hospital from his Gulshan house 'Firoza' around 4:00pm and after the checkup, she returned home from the hospital around 8:15pm.BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "Madam was taken to the hospital for a regular medical checkup.The doctors again advised her to be taken out of the country for proper treatment," he added.Before Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital, Aman Ullah Aman, a member of BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council, said in front of Feroza, "Khaleda Zia has been sick for a long time. She was convicted in a false case. She is now deprived of her fundamental rights and the basic right to get proper medical treatment."Aman also said, "Khaleda Zia can get proper treatment in the United States, United Kingdom or Japan. Her family and BNP repeatedly requested the government. But the government is not allowing her to seek treatment abroad."On June 11, Khaleda Zia was suddenly taken ill and was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital at midnight. Later, she returned home from the hospital on June 24.