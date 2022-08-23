Video
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022
Two more public univs get govt nod  

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

The government has cleared the way to establish two new public universities - Mujibnagar University in Meherpur and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Naogaon.
The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the drafts of "Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Act, 2022" and "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University, Naogaon Act, 2022" on condition of vetting of the Law Ministry.
The approval was given in the regular meeting of the
Cabinet at Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairing the meeting virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
While briefing media after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, "The two proposed universities would also be prototype public universities like the other universities."
The meeting also okayed the draft of 'Sylhet Development Authority Act, 2022' with a view to ensuring the planned developments in Sylhet city and its adjacent areas.
The proposed law was designed to make Sylhet city as a planned one by preventing unplanned constructions in the city and its surrounding areas, said the Cabinet Secretary.


