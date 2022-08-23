Tea workers split over agitation withdrawal

The tea garden workers across the country on Monday returned to work with the previous wage of Tk 120 withdrawing their strike after getting assurance from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that their wage will be re-fixed soon.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the tea workers' leaders with Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan at his office on Sunday night.

Though a major section of the tea workers have returned to their job and started working again in a full swing, a section of the workers haven't yet returned to work. They have decided to start working again only after refixing their wages following their demands, according to our correspondents.

Paresh Kalindi, Finance Secretary of Tea Workers Union, said, "In honour of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we have joined the work with the previous wage. The Prime Minister

will talk to us through a video conference very soon to finalise the new wage."

All financial benefits including wages of 10 days of the strike period will also be provided by the owners, he added.

During Sunday's meeting, PM Hasina also talked to the workers through a video conference, he informed.

The tea workers leaders will apply to the DC for a meeting with the Prime Minister through video conferencing before the upcoming Durga Puja. Other demands of the workers will be submitted in written form to the DC which will be sent to the Prime Minister's office for consideration, he added.

However, general workers got agitated and expressed anger over the decision of the union leaders.

However, rejecting the proposal of joining work with previous wages, Tea Workers Rights Movement President Ridesh Modi said, "Why did we enforce strike for so long if we have to return to work with the previous wage? We are not agreed to return to the work until our demands are met."

On Monday, the tea garden workers rejected the wage hike by Tk 25 to Tk 145 by the government and staged demonstrations on Dhaka-Sylhet highway and Airport Road in Sylhet like Sunday.

They abstained from joining work although the leaders of Bangladesh Tea Workers Union announced to join the work on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday night, Tea Workers Union announced that they did not withdraw the strike upon assurance of a Tk25 hike in wage. On Saturday night, tea garden workers leaders claimed they postponed their indefinite strike until they meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after her return from India.

Nripen Pal, acting general secretary of Tea Workers Union, said the plan to raise the daily wage to Tk145 was announced at a meeting between tea estate workers and the administration in Sreemongal on Saturday. But workers of Habiganj's Lashkarpur Valley rejected the proposal.

Our Correspondent from Habiganj reports on Monday that some 20,000 workers of 23 tea estates are still refrained of joining their works. They have continued to demonstrate demanding hike of wages.

On August 9, the Tea Workers Union started two-hour work abstention a day demanding daily wage hike.

Workers demanded an increase of their wage to Tk300, with inflation rising and the currency depreciating. The workers of 241 tea gardens across the country went on a full-scale strike on Aug 13, after four days of two-hour work abstention.

Bangladesh is producing a record amount of tea every year through the toil of the tea workers. In 2021, a record 96 million kilograms of tea was produced in the country thanks to the hard labour of the underpaid tea workers.

Although two agreements on increasing wages were signed, the fate of more than 1.5 lakh tea workers in the country hasn't changed a bit.

















