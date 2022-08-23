EC to install CCTV in polling centres

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to install Closed Circuit (CC) camera inside the polling stations and ensure same platform for election campaign for all the candidates.

EC disclosed a ten-point decision after reviewing the registered 28 political party's recommendations. EC sent the summary to 28 political parties, law, home, public administration, finance, defense ministry and top officials of the Prime Minister's office.

The summery was signed by the Chief

Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Responding to the views and suggestions received from political parties on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) the EC report said, "Political parties have both objections and support for the use of EVM in the general elections. The EC considered all the proposals. Apart from the recently concluded political dialogue of EC, there have been more dialogues, workshops and experiments on EVMs in the past."

Mentioning that the EC has not yet come to a firm decision regarding EVM, the report said, the Commission will inform everyone about the use of EVMs in the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections in due time.











