Children with birth docs to get jabs

Children need to be pre-registered to get the Covid-19 vaccines. As children do not have National Identity Cards (NID), they can register with birth certificates.

In order to register children's vaccinations, one must first log into the web application of 'Surokkha'. The registration section of this app has NID, birth registration certificate and passport (Bangladeshi/Foreign) options. Here, select 'Birth Registration' and enter the 17-digit birth certificate number of the child. After giving the number, all the information of the child will be seen on the computer screen.

After that, one has to go to the present address and fill the division, district, upazila/city corporation, union/municipality/police station and ward options. A mobile number has to be given.

Next, one will see the 'Selected Vaccination Centre'. As not all centres are covered by vaccination of children, one has to be selected from the designated centres.

An OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number used for registration after saving the form after determining the vaccination centre. By clicking on the 'Verify Status' button with that OTP code, the registration will be completed.

After registration, date of first dose of vaccine and name of centre will be informed through SMS.

Then login in with birth certificate number, date of birth and download vaccination card with OTP code received through SMS. On the date given in the SMS, the registered children can get vaccinated by attending the centre with vaccination card and birth certificate.

Every student has to register in Surakkha app by showing birth registration card. And for birth registration, parents' registration certificates are no longer required as before. Children those who are not yet registered by births, should do so because the student has to show the digital copy of 17 digits of the birth registration card for registering in Surakkha app to get vaccinated.

However, if there are complications in registering with the birth certificate of a student, vaccine will also be taken based on the information provided by the educational institution. But digital birth registration card must be needed to get vaccination certificate.

Meanwhile, experimental vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years to prevent coronavirus infection has started from August 11 vaccinating to 16 children. Health Minister Zahid Maleque has inaugurated the programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

Initially, this programme will run only in the City Corporation area, but gradually it will start in the districts and upazilas of the country. For this, registration is going on in the Surokkha app.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), this vaccination programme will continue from August 25. Initially, this programme will be conducted in 12 city corporation areas of the country.

Children between 5 and 11 years of age are being given the specially formulated Pfizer vaccine. Special vaccine of Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years to prevent coronavirsu came to the country on July 30.

The government announced the decision to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-olds last April. With the help of the Ministry of Education, the work of preparing the list of children is going on through the concerned educational institutions. Estimated number of children of this age in the country is 22 million.

The DGHS has got assurance for 44 lakh vaccines to be administered to them. Children will be vaccinated in two doses. According to DGHS, Bangladesh has received this vaccine under the COVAX facility.

Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Director General of the DGHS, said, "This vaccination programme for children aged 5 to 11 will be held in 12 city corporation areas across the country. The first round of vaccination will last for a total of 12 days from August 25 to September 7. The second round (second dose campaign) will start two months after the first round."

"We have sufficient quantities of Pfizer's specially prepared vaccines for children. Our vaccination workers are also ready across the country. Initially we plan to start in City Corporation areas. However, it will gradually start at the district-upazila level of the whole country," he added.

The DGHS said that more than 3 million doses of vaccine have arrived in the country so far.

Shamsul Haque, Member Secretary of the Vaccination Implementation Committee of the DGHS, said, "Now we have three million vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years. We hope that one crore doses of vaccine will arrive at the end of this month."











