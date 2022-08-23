Rain drenches capital



A brief shower in the city turned many a busy roads into puddles. The photo was taken from Dayaganj in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The amount of rain was significant on Monday as it caused water-logging in some parts of the capital but brought relief to sufferings of the residents of the capital.

The sky of Dhaka was sunny till afternoon. After 3 pm the sky began to be covered with clouds that gradually covered the whole Dhaka city and after 3:30 pm, heavy rain started.

The Meteorological

Department could not immediately tell how much rain fell on Monday afternoon.

However, the desired rain of the monsoon has not yet come due to the inactivity of the south-westerly monsoon wind.

Currently the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is gradually weakening and such a situation continued over the last two weeks.

Amid this situation, the Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that the rainfall may increase in the next 72 hours.

It is said that the land deep depression located in Jharkhand and adjoining areas of India is advancing and weakening in the form of land depression in Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas.











