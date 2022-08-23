Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rain drenches capital

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

A brief shower in the city turned many a busy roads into puddles. The photo was taken from Dayaganj in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A brief shower in the city turned many a busy roads into puddles. The photo was taken from Dayaganj in the city on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Finally some parts of Dhaka city have received heavy rains. The rainfall has calmed the city dwellers from the excessive heat they have been grappling with over one week.
The amount of rain was significant on Monday as it caused water-logging in some parts of the capital but brought relief to sufferings of the residents of the capital.
The sky of Dhaka was sunny till afternoon. After 3 pm the sky began to be covered with clouds that gradually covered the whole Dhaka city and after 3:30 pm, heavy rain started.
The Meteorological
Department could not immediately tell how much rain fell on Monday afternoon.
However, the desired rain of the monsoon has not yet come due to the inactivity of the south-westerly monsoon wind.
Currently the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is gradually weakening and such a situation continued over the last two weeks.
Amid this situation, the Meteorological Department on Sunday informed that the rainfall may increase in the next 72 hours.
It is said that the land deep depression located in Jharkhand and adjoining areas of India is advancing and weakening in the form of land depression in Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBID seen to stop irregularities, fraud in e-commerce
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Hike in container handling charges to hit export: CCCI, BGMEA
UK to continue duty-free market access to BD after LDC graduation
Khaleda gets medical checkup at hospital
Two more public univs get govt nod  
Tea workers split over agitation withdrawal
EC to install CCTV in polling centres


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft