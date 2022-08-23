Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cabinet approves Light Engineering Draft Policy

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

The cabinet approved the draft of Light Engineering Industries Development Policy-2022 under which industries in Zinjira area will be institutionalized.
The approval was given at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
The Prime Minister joined the meeting through video conference from the Ganabhaban and the ministers of state ministers joined in person at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.
The cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam informed this at a press briefing at the end of the meeting.
He said the Light Engineering draft policy has been approved by the cabinet. "We have come up with a policy of light engineering in our country. This will lead to the expansion of local industry and the role of this sector will increase. The new approval of the draft policy will further enhance our economic growth. By 2041 we are going to be a developed country and this sector will play a big role."
Khandaker Anwarul Islam said it will be considered as a basic sector in the country. For example industries in Zinjira area will be institutionalized. Authentic producers will have multiple backups. Especially Bangladesh Bank offers 2 per cent rate of interest loan to these specialized sectors.
He said the central bank has formed a fund of Tk5 billion at 2 per cent interest rate and light engineering sector can take this opportunities.
The cabinet secretary said if the industries are export-oriented, then they will get separate incentives as back- ups.
He further said, there are about 40 thousand light engineering industries and 0.6 million technical skills and entrepreneurs are actively involved. For them it will be incentive type work. They will be enthusiastic about work, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DBID seen to stop irregularities, fraud in e-commerce
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Hike in container handling charges to hit export: CCCI, BGMEA
UK to continue duty-free market access to BD after LDC graduation
Khaleda gets medical checkup at hospital
Two more public univs get govt nod  
Tea workers split over agitation withdrawal
EC to install CCTV in polling centres


Latest News
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Samrat gets bail in graft case
Taposh, Atique to enjoy status as minister
EC seeks active participation of all parties in JS polls
Bangladesh Bank seeks to salvage 10 weak banks, start talks
Death in custody: Police hands over Sumon’s body to father
Don't expect big things at Asia Cup: Shakib
Asia Cup squad: Md Naim called up on eve of departure
UK ready to send observers to Bangladesh national polls: Envoy
Qatar detains workers protesting late pay before World Cup
Most Read News
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
Ex-Gazipur mayor Jahangir gets anticpatory bail
Pakistan police charge Imran Khan under terrorism act
5 pilgrims killed in landslide at Iraq Muslim shrine
Govt offices from 8am-3pm, banks 9am-4pm from Wednesday
Nearly 1,000 children killed or wounded in Ukraine: UNICEF
Warner to revive BBL career with Sydney Thunder
Tame the unstable kitchen market
Access to markets for export trade and LDC transition
Lack of public transport made city commuters struggle
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft