Cabinet approves Light Engineering Draft Policy

The cabinet approved the draft of Light Engineering Industries Development Policy-2022 under which industries in Zinjira area will be institutionalized.

The approval was given at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

The Prime Minister joined the meeting through video conference from the Ganabhaban and the ministers of state ministers joined in person at the Cabinet Division of the Secretariat.

The cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam informed this at a press briefing at the end of the meeting.

He said the Light Engineering draft policy has been approved by the cabinet. "We have come up with a policy of light engineering in our country. This will lead to the expansion of local industry and the role of this sector will increase. The new approval of the draft policy will further enhance our economic growth. By 2041 we are going to be a developed country and this sector will play a big role."

Khandaker Anwarul Islam said it will be considered as a basic sector in the country. For example industries in Zinjira area will be institutionalized. Authentic producers will have multiple backups. Especially Bangladesh Bank offers 2 per cent rate of interest loan to these specialized sectors.

He said the central bank has formed a fund of Tk5 billion at 2 per cent interest rate and light engineering sector can take this opportunities.

The cabinet secretary said if the industries are export-oriented, then they will get separate incentives as back- ups.

He further said, there are about 40 thousand light engineering industries and 0.6 million technical skills and entrepreneurs are actively involved. For them it will be incentive type work. They will be enthusiastic about work, he said.









