New office, bank timings effective tomorrow

The government has decided to slash working hours at government offices, autonomous institutions and banks, starting from Wednesday, to save power to protect the country from any future danger due to high prices of energy globally for Russia-Ukraine war.

As per decision, the government offices and autonomous institutions will remain open from 8:00am to 3:00pm instead of the usual 9:00am to 5:00pm, according to Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, who announced the decision on Monday following a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We're taking measures for saving power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any danger in future as even the developed countries like USA and UK and neighbouring India are facing difficulties and focus on saving energy due to the global situation for Russia-Ukraine war," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on August 2.

Since June 7 in 2022, the power distribution companies have already introduced two to six hours load-shedding as per the austerity measure to cut fuel import by 20 per cent.

According to BPDB, the projected peak demand of electricity is 14,500 MW. Distribution companies have been supplying 12,400 MW on an average due to cut in electricity production.

Meanwhile, banks will stay open from 9:00am to 4:00pm, instead of the regular 10:00am to 6:00pm working hours. These restrictions will continue indefinitely.

The decision will come into effect from Wednesday (August 24 of 2022), he said.

No curtains will be used at government offices and courts, staff of government offices and courts have been asked to work in sunlight.

There will be uninterrupted power supply in the rural areas from midnight to dawn in the next 15 days for irrigation, the Cabinet Secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation has issued a set of directives on the closing times for commercial and recreational organisations in a bid to save electricity.

According to the DSCC, restaurants and food shops must close by 10:00 pm, while other places of entertainment, including movie theatres, cannot remain open past 11:00pm.

The new schedule will be effective from September 1. All shops, malls, markets and commercial units must be closed by 8:00pm as before, according to the notice.

Earlier on June 16, the government ordered all shops, malls, kitchen markets and other commercial units to shut at 8:00pm.

Restaurants and food shops must close their kitchens at 10:00pm

Food delivery may continue until 11:00pm, movie theatres and other places of entertainment can remain open until 11:00pm, drug stores can stay open until midnight, medicine shops next to hospitals can stay open until 2:00am.

Schools and other educational institutions will also have a two-day break to conserve energy. Education Minister Dipu Moni will specify which days the breaks will be on at a later time, the Cabinet Secretary told the media.

On August 5 in 2022, government raised energy prices as much as 52 per cent, the unprecedented fuel prices pushed up the cost of nearly everything on the market. Transport fare was also raised in response to the rising cost of fuel.

The government said the hike was necessary to ease pressure on the foreign currency reserves by cutting subsidies.

To face the situation, government has introduced area-based weekly holidays for industrial units to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industrial zones across the country. Following a discussion with the trade body's leaders, Power Division asked the electricity distribution companies to shut down power supply to certain industrial areas as per the holiday roster.

"To ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity, the weekly holiday has been restructured until further instruction as per the Bangladesh Labour Law, 2006 under article 114(2)," said the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a recent gazette.

But it helps little, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in a recent paper said it need to cut its electricity production by 917 MW to minimize its loss as fuel price for electricity production has raised.

"We need additional amount of subsidy following the recent fuel price adjustment," official said adding that they send the issue to the PMO.

"We are working to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and electricity to industries and also placed our ideas to them (businessmen). They have responded positively, however, the move will help to save 500 MW to 550 MW of electricity," State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid said.

"We assured you (reporters) of readjusting the fuel tariff once the international market stabilizes," he said.

He also urged the people to keep passions during the critical time as the whole world is suffering due to the Russia-Ukraine war.











