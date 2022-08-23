Video
PM urges public servants to work for people's welfare

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the public servants to carry out their utmost responsibility of serving the people to ensure they enjoy the benefits of national development.
"You have to be the servants of the people and human beings. Serving people is the biggest matter. All of you have to work as per that direction," she said.
The prime minister said this while addressing a programme to distribute course certificates and course completion of the 73rd foundation training course at Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BOATC) in savar.
She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
She said that it is the responsibility of all to ensure the welfare of the people of this country.
"This is our country. It is the responsibility of us to ensure the welfare of the mass people. This has to be kept in mind all the time," she said.
She asked the newly appointed government officials to devote themselves
to the welfare of the people and development of the country.
"If the people at grassroots level stay fine, then the economic development of the country becomes inevitable. No one can stop that," she said.
PM Hasina also asked the newly appointed public servants to utilise their intelligence and creativity for ensuring country's sustainable development.
"A special focus should be given to ensure country's sustainable development," she said.
She hoped that the recruits will be the soldiers in attaining the government's target to turn the country into a developed one by 2041.
"I am giving the plans to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country and you have to implement those," she told the young officials.
She also said that her government has formulated and is implementing Delta Plan-2100 to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of the climate change.
"You have to work with dedication for the welfare of the country and the people," she said.
Hasina said that the officials have to set priority on area-based solutions as different regions of the country have different problems.
She also mentioned that the government is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country mainly to set up industries in a planned way to protect the arable lands.
She said her government has attached priorities in establishing food processing industries on the basis of local harvest to expand export baskets. This is being done to reduce dependency on one or two export items.
She said her government has been working to build a pro-people and efficient public administration.
Hasina said the officers must cope with the rapid global changes and familiarise themselves with new technologies ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.
She said that her government has been working to address the sufferings of the people due to the fallouts of the Coronavirus and Russia-Ukraine war with the limited resources it has.    -UNB


