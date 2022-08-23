Video
Home Miscellaneous

Price Committee for eggs-chicken demanded to stabilize market

Published : Tuesday, 23 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Poultry Khamar Rokkha Jatiya Parishad (Bangladesh Poultry Farm Protection National Council) on Monday demanded to form a 'Price Determination Committee' consisting of representatives of several ministries and departments including the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock and organizations and leaders of farmers' organizations to keep the egg and chicken market stable in future.
The leaders of the organization made this proposal at a programme organized in the KIB Auditorium at Khamarbari in Dhaka.
The recommendation for formation of the Price Committee was made in the wake of sudden destabilization of the egg and chicken markets recently.
Parishad's Dhaka division President Kamal Uddin Nannu presided over while its General Secretary Khandkar Md Mohsin, former director general of the Department of Livestock Services Mosaddek Hossain was the chief guest at the event.
According to the proposal of the Parishad, the proposed pricing committee will consist of the secretaries of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, Commerce Ministry and Planning Ministry or their nominated representatives and heads of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection and Competition Commission.
Besides, the committee will also comprise the representatives of marginal farmers' organization Bangladesh Poultry Farm Protection National Council, Bangladesh Poultry Industries Association, Breeders Association and Feed Industries Association's president or their representative as member.
The meeting has also decided to meet with the ministers, secretaries or heads of departments of the relevant ministries and present the proposals of forming the pricing committee, Khandkar Mohsin said.
Participating in the discussion, Istiaq Ahmed, a farmer of Rangpur, said that because of the syndicate, the market for eggs and chicken meat increased. But none of the farmers are involved or responsible for this.
Regarding the Commerce Minister's statement on importing eggs, he said, "If the farmers close their farms, we will have to consume eggs at the price of Tk 20 a piece. The marginal farmers are more affected.
Zahidur Rahim Joardar, a farmer of Chuadanga, said that the corn we used to buy at Tk15 to 17 is now being bought at Tk 34-36. Soybean prices and electricity bills have increased. The salaries of employees have also increased. At the end of the day, we have nothing. Profits are eaten by those who sell them.
"We the producers are not getting money. Whoever is talking about importing eggs is not talking about increasing soybeans and corn prices. Our condition is so bad. It costs Tk 9.5 to produce an egg, but we sell it for Tk 8.5. They need to sell it at a loss. How long can we sustain the farm like this," he questioned.
Khandkar Mohsin said that the number of poultry farms in the country is currently 79,000. In the three years of Covid-19 pandemic, farmers have suffered crisis in egg and chicken production. Around 78 percent of eggs are supplied by marginal farmers. Large companies provide only 22 percent of 4.58 crore eggs produced every day. The market is being stabilized by supplying those in the market.



